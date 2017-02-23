Xinjiang authorities offer big rewards for terror tips

Authorities in China’s far western Xinjiang region are offering rewards of up to USD730,000 for terror-related tips as they ramp up security measures in the restive area.

A government memo published by state media shows that Hotan prefecture, the site of a knife attack this month, has allocated $15 million to “reward and mobilize the masses” to fight terrorism. Eight people, including three assailants, died in the attack.

Tipsters are eligible to claim up to $730,000 for reporting planned attacks or identifying people who swear allegiance to jihad or organize illegal cross-border activities.

Xinjiang officials have sharply increased surveillance, street searches and police patrols in recent years amid bombings, vehicle and knife attacks blamed on separatist militants from the native ethnic Uighur minority.