Young Macanese Association joins organizing committee

The twelfth São João Festival (Saint John’s Festival) will count members of the Young Macanese Association (AJM) among its organizing committee for the first time.

AJM signed its participation agreement before the festival organizers’ press conference yesterday at the Macanese Association (ADM) headquarters.

Representing the AJM was board member Duarte Alves. The AJM’s new acting president, Guiomar Pedruco, assumed his position after former president Jorge Neto Valente Jr’s mandate was suspended, due to his candidacy for the Legislative Assembly elections.

The AJM joins five other associations managing the event: ADM, CPM (Casa de Portugal), the Pensioners’ Association (APOMAC), the Association for Macanese Education (AIPIM) and the International Institute of Macau (IIM).

The organizers have also received a grant of MOP500,000 from the Macau Government Tourism Office.