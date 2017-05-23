Zhang Daqian exhibition to open at MAM

“The Art of Zhang Daqian”, featuring 100 masterpieces from the artist’s early years, will be held at the Macau Museum of Art (MAM) from this week until August 6. Zhang Daqian (1899-1983) is one of the most respected masters of Chinese painting of the 20th century, having been well versed in poetry, calligraphy, painting and engraving. The artworks, collected by the Sichuan Museum, include Zhang’s replicas of Dunhuang’s murals, landscape paintings, portraits, line drawings, letters and seals made and used by the artist. The exhibition, integrated into the 28th Macau Arts Festival, will be inaugurated tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Cultural Affairs Bureau, all are welcome to attend. Admission to the exhibition is free.

Airport flyover work to be completed in a year

Maintenance and repair works on the flyover around the Macau International Airport will conclude in about one year, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) stated. The lengthy process is due to the age and extensive use of the facility. A public tender is ongoing for the project, which will involve repairs and reinforcements to the flyover structure. According to a statement from the DSSOPT, the works are expected to start at the end of 2017 and will be completed within 330 days, or end-2018. The DSSOPT added that the works would be done together with the entity that manages the airport in order to minimize the impact on traffic and airport access. The bureau said that the deadline for submissions is June 2.

Discarded cigarette triggered fire alarm

A fire alarm at the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) was reportedly triggered by an abandoned cigarette. Late on Sunday evening, an IFT security guard spotted some objects that had caught fire in the underground floor of one of the institute’s buildings. The security guard extinguished the fire and called the police. The Fire Bureau found several used cigarettes around the area, leading to the suspicion that these might have caused the fire. The case is being followed by the Judiciary Police.

Renovation works disrupt traffic

The renovation of the bus stop located outside the Macau Ferry Terminal led to chaos across the transportation network in the terminal’s vicinity. According to a report by Macao Daily News, the Transport Bureau has a temporary bus stop across from the terminal’s original bus stop. Buses now have only one lane to pass through. Since this single lane is also the only one for cars to travel through, traffic jams have been regular. The problem will last until June 9 when the renovation work finishes. Some drivers have suggested the authority should deploy more transportation police officers to the location to maintain order.

Taxi drivers want fare increase

Macau Taxi Drivers Mutual Association president Tony Kuok Leong Son says that the association will soon negotiate with the government to seek approval for taxi drivers to increase taxi fares. According to a report by Macao Daily News, Kuok said that both the Transport Bureau and the region’s transport advisory committee have reached an agreement regarding increasing fares for taxis. The authority has not decided yet the exact terms of the increase. Kuok said that he hopes the government can propose a reasonable plan, and hopes that the updated fares can be brought in by this summer vacation.