Zhang departs Macau, says visit was ‘very successful’

Zhang Dejiang, Chairman of the National People’s Congress and the official responsible for overseeing Hong Kong and Macau affairs, departed from the Macau International Airport yesterday morning.

Once again, 200 primary school students stood along the red carpet that paved Zhang Dejiang’s walk into his plane.

Zhang arrived at the airport around 10.40 a.m. When stepping out of his car, a reporter asked him about his impressions of Macau and what was achieved during his three-day visit.

“It was very successful and satisfactory,” replied Zhang. However, this time Zhang did not make any official speech, boarding the plane after short political and social conversations with government officials.

During the departure ceremony, the head of the Central Government Liaison Office in Macau, Wang Zhi Min, delivered a speech. Wang said that Zhang’s trip to Macau “went smooth and was meaningful.”

In particular, Zhang experienced Macau’s atmosphere personally, having encouraged Macau to enhance itself during this key stage when the One Country Two Systems policy has been put to practice successfully.

“Macau must keep insisting on the One Country foundation, and reap the benefits of the two systems,” said Wang.

After two days visiting the Macau’s Legislative Assembly and the region’s top court (among others), Zhang praised Macau’s good work and said that the future of the MSAR is optimistic. “Regarding the SAR’s executive, legislative, and legal operations, Zhang gave full credit to their effective support of the SAR’s executive-led political system,” revealed Wang, adding that Zhang also encouraged “government high officials to be loyal to the country and to the SAR by strengthening their sense of political responsibility and their historical mission.”

Moreover, according to Wang, Zhang made a few remarks to the lawmakers about the needs of the future, such as the need “to firmly shape their concept of the state, to advance the SAR’s legal construction, and to cherish and insist on the organic combination of an electoral democracy with a consultative democracy.”

Wang also mentioned that Zhang encouraged judiciary organizations to resolutely shape the authoritativeness of the constitution law and of the basic law.”

The Central Government believes that under the leadership of Chief Executive Chui Sai On, the Macau SAR government, along with other administrative groups, must implement their policies according to the Central Government’s directives, as stated by Wang.