Zhang highlights three areas for Macau’s progress

Zhang Dejiang, Chairman of the National People’s Congress and the official responsible for overseeing Hong Kong and Macau affairs, highlighted three key aspects of Macau development’s on the second day of his visit to the territory.

Speaking to more than 120 local community leaders – including all of the region’s secretaries and most of the lawmakers – at a seminar yesterday at the Macau East Asian Games Dome, the NPC Chairman put forth three suggestions regarding the future of Macau.

Firstly, Zhang said Macau should learn from its past success in implementing the “One Country, Two Systems” policy, in order to make bigger strides in this area. Secondly, the region should ensure a solid foundation for the aforementioned policy, the implementation of which Zhang said was at a critical juncture.

Thirdly, Macau should continue to foster progress by safeguarding stability, proactively integrating with national development and making full use of its unique advantages.

In his speech, Zhang expressed his hopes that everyone in Macau will genuinely understand President Xi Jinping’s “important directive spirit”, which was emphasized during Xi’s visit in December 2014 wich marked the 15th anniversary of Macau’s handover.

Zhang noted that the “One Country, Two Systems” policy has “achieved worldwide prominent success” and praised its results, which he said “are not easy to achieve.”

The NPC Chairman said “the torch of patriotism” should be passed down to the younger generations by educating them on Chinese history and culture from a young age.

He said this was how Macau should preserve its mainstream social value of “loving the country and loving Macau.”

Moreover, local associations should be a source of social power and unification, so as to meet the needs of local society and deal with global political changes.

Most noticeably, Zhang acclaimed Macau’s development. “More and more countries and regions hope to board China’s fast train of development. Macau, as an autonomous region, not only does not need to line up to buy tickets [to board the train], but it also gets to board the train for free,” explained Zhang, adding that “the Central Government has already saved Macau a position in a VIP car.”

During the event, six people, including three lawmakers, voiced their concerns to Zhang.

Lawmaker Kou Hoi In presented four suggestions to the Central Government.

First, he asked for the Central Government’s support for Macau by playing a role in the Macao Forum, which is being build Macau up as a platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

He suggested that Beijing could

help Macau establish offices in Guangzhou’s Nansha area, or even at the Hengqin border gate, to offer traditional dishes from Portuguese-speaking countries, and to simplify customs procedures for the importation of such food into mainland China.

He also raised the possibility of the Central Government helping Macau develop a fund to serve China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Another proposal was that Beijing could support Macau’s participation in the joint development of the Da Wan Bay area, in which Guangdong, Macau and Hong Kong are all involved.

Finally, he asked for the Central Government to support Macau in regulating the waters it had granted to the SAR in 2014.

Lawmaker Si Ka Lon said that he expects Macau to step up efforts to educate Macau residents on China’s constitution law and basic law, and also apply these to their work.

“After many years […] Macau residents have a relatively thorough comprehension of the Basic Law, although their understanding [of] the constitution law, which is the fundamental law and the highest law, is relatively limited,” Si said.

Lawmaker Lei Cheng I also mentioned the possible establishment of a local association to spread the ideology of “love the country, and love Macau”, and discussed options for Macau’s future development.

Lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng also voiced his opinions about Macau’s development in terms of human resources.

Another speaker Lou I Wa talked about regional cooperation, particularly the Da Wan Bay development. JZ