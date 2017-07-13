Zhuhai launches smart city five-year plan

Zhuhai has recently approved a smart city five-year plan with the city’s government hoping that Zhuhai will become a city known for its dedication to the advancement of arts, culture, sports and its first-class medical systems. In addition, it aims to become a city “where the public can retrieve any information in a matter of seconds”.

According to the plan, Zhuhai will try to start the 5G network applications in 2020.

The city will also try to transform more than 70 percent of the city’s manufacturing into “smart manufacturing.”

Waste management enterprises should be able to smartly monitor more than 80 percent of the sewage discharge, and navigation and transport bodies should be able to record more than 60 percent of real-time car traffic.

With respect to information infrastructures, Zhuhai is trying to increase its coverage to reach 5,000 Gigabits per second (Gbps), with 4G covering all regions across Zhuhai. The city’s government expects the smart industry promotion center to attract and help around 100 enterprises. The general advancement is expected to positively impact other enterprises which operate exclusively in Zhuhai’s own dialects.

Regarding the environment, Zhuhai will upgrade 30 percent of the city’s waste management industries to smart supervision systems.

In terms of convenience for the public, 90 percent of Zhuhai’s administrative processes will be able to be conducted through online services and 80 percent of Zhuhai residents’ health files will be uploaded so that they are electronically accessible.

The five-year plan will be enacted from 2018 until 2023.

According to the schedule, in 2018 Zhuhai will achieve: a comprehensive deployment of smart city construction; the establishment of an industrial ecological groundwork; the development of digital information technology; a broadband network and the enhancement of the development of multi- party cooperation mechanism.