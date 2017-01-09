Zhuhai reveals details of port for Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge

Zhuhai’s Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau released a “detailed plan” for the border gate that it will build to support the upcoming Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB).

In a recent notice on its official website, the bureau said it plans for the Zhuhai port – particularly the artificial island – to have ferries and urban underground channels for passengers. The entire artificial island will be divided into two parts, respectivly serving as ports for Zhuhai and Macau.

The Zhuhai port will occupy the north part of the island. The eastern area will be connected to the HKZMB, while the western area will connect passengers directly to Zhuhai by bridge. Two ferries have been assigned to the Zhuhai port: one is a public ferry while the other is exclusively for yachts.

The Macau port will occupy the south part of the island. According to the plan, the Zhuhai port will be 107.33 hectares large, 73.11 hectares (68 percent of the overall plan) of which will be used for the border checkpoint, 9.4 hectares (almost 9 percent) for commercial purposes and 0.57 hectares for public service facilities. Some 24.19 hectares (22.5 percent) will be reserved for future developments.

The bureau estimates that around 26,000 jobs will be created for the project, and added that it will prioritize public transportation and control the number of private cars entering the artificial island. Public transportation and gas stations will be available on the island.

On the mainland side, Zhuhai expects to build a public transportation center at the Gongbei border gate.