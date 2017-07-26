Zonta Club celebrates second anniversary

The Zonta Club of Macau recently held a dinner in celebration of its second anniversary at the official residence of the Consul General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong.

The Zonta Club is a member of Zonta International, a global non- profit organization of empowering professional women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Guests of honor included Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, Consul-General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong, Vitor Sereno, and Deputy Head of the Coordination Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government, Bian Tao.

During the dinner, the Chartered President of the Zonta Club of Macau, Christiana Ieong, highlighted the activities the club had carried out in the past year and expressed her gratitude to the Macau government for inviting the club to participate in the committee of women and children’s affairs.

Ieong added that Zonta Macau will continue to closely monitor the implementation of the law on preventing and combating domestic violence, and expressed her hopes that the government will look into the need to revise the adoption regulation and establish legislation against sexual harassment.

Zonta Macau regularly holds community events to support women and children. The club is a supporter of the Macau Breastfeeding Association and the Macau Down Syndrome Children Association. The club often visits local orphanage, Cradle of Hope, as well as orphanages in mainland China.

Zonta International has more than 30,000 members and 1,200 member clubs in 67 countries and regions. According to its official website, the organization envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights, where every woman is able to achieve her full potential, has access to resources, is represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men, and lives in a world without the fear of violence.