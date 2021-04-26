10 returnees sent to clinical centre in Coloane

A total of 10 residents who returned from Nepal to the SAR were sent to the Public Health Clinical Centre in Coloane for quarantine after five of them tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies.

According to a statement issued yesterday, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre explained that one resident’s nucleic acid test was unclear. The other four residents, who also tested positive for antibodies, testd negative on their nucleic acid tests. Another test will be conducted today.

10 of them arrived in the city via a chartered flight.

From today, residents returning to Macau who have been to Nepal and Brazil within 28 days prior to entering the SAR will have to undergo a 28-day quarantine period, according to the centre. Upon completion of the quarantine, there is no need for an additional seven-day self-health management. LV