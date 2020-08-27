1,000 new spots opened on helicopter tour

Due to the popularity of the “Macau Ready Go! Local Tours” helicopter ride, the service provider has decided to launch additional tours for 1,008 participants from September 1 to 22.

The new quotas will be offered to applicants on the waiting list produced by the first round of electronic lots last month. Participants who missed the chance to join the previous waiting list can enter the second electronic lot draw, which started on August 25.

The new electronic lots will be drawn at the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) where representatives from various tourism bodies will cast the lots. This will be witnessed by MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong.

Listed applicants can choose their desired date for the tour. They can also bring one other participant along. Each pair of participants will be assigned one window seat, however, children aged between 2 and 12, and elderly participants over 65 will not be assigned window seats for safety reasons.

From September 1, tours will be held from Wednesday to Sunday each week. Applicants may reschedule their tour date if the helicopter flight is canceled because of bad weather. Staff reporter