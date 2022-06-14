‘10+7’ measure requires 11 days of stay at quarantine hotel

The government has clarified that arrivals from June 15 may only leave the medical observation hotel on the 11th day, after completing a 10-day quarantine.

The arrival day, until 6 a.m. the following day, is considered as day zero.

Every 24 hours thereafter is considered a day.

After this 10-day period, the returnee starts monitoring their own health for seven days.

During the health monitoring period, the Health Code will be displayed in green, but nucleic acid tests must be performed on the 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th days after entry.

If the test is not performed on the scheduled dates, the Health Code will be converted to yellow. If the test is not performed within 24 hours of the scheduled date, the Health Code will be converted to red.

Persons from Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region or foreign countries are not allowed to travel to mainland China via the MSAR until the nucleic acid test on the 14th day after entry is negative.

Those who are now in quarantine will be subjected to the new “10+7” measure if they meet the required criteria.

Also, non-Chinese nationals will be accepted to mainland China if they have not been outside Macau in the past 14 days. LV