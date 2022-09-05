10th MITE Travel expo to host 842 booths

The 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) will take place at The Venetian Macao from September 23 to 25, and will present seven major highlights to strengthen the tourism industry.

In a press conference Friday, the organizer, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), announced the expo will offer a “confluence of Cloud series and physical exhibitions,” with the theme “Cheers for 10th MITE.”

“The event will deepen integration across “tourism+” and contribute to enriching Macau’s vibrant offer as a world center of tourism and leisure, steering the economy towards adequate diversification,” said MGTO director Helena de Senna Fernandes.

The MITE garnered accreditation from the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as a “UFI Approved International Event, and the MGTO believed this was encouraging for them in reaching the “decade-long success” this year.

The event will showcase exhibitors and buyers online and in person. To date, some 471 exhibitors have registered for participation. There are 197 local exhibitors and 247 mainland exhibitors present, as well as 27 online exhibitors (including 24 international exhibitors and three mainland exhibitors). There are 286 buyers in total, including 221 present and 65 online buyers.

Meanwhile, new elements will be in the limelight including the Lusofonia Pavilion, “Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin” Zone, the Macau Wedding Destination Pavilion and the Palace Museum as a new exhibitor.

The Macau tourism industry zone will set up not just the “Macao Street” once again, but also Cotai Strip for the first time. The expo will continue to promote local cultural and creative products. “City of Gastronomy” Culinary Demonstrations will take place and the “Gastronomy Pavilion” will welcome patrons as last year.

Cloud invitations are newly rolled out this year to call for buyers and exhibitors from different sectors and regions. For “Cloud Live Promotion,” over 20 tourism entities and enterprises will present their destination’s tourism resources.

The first edition of MITE was staged in 2013. MGTO has been organizing it since 2016. Staff Reporter

Macao Week in Qingdao postponed

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced yesterday it has postponed the “Macao Week in Shandong-Qingdao,” originally scheduled September 8 to 12.

This comes after the bureau received the latest notice from the organizer in Qingdao on the anti-epidemic work of Qingdao. The Macao Week was to be the first Macau tourism promotion in the mainland.