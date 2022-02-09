11,300 residents participate in cross-border investment

The “Cross-Border Financial Management” pilot project in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) has attracted some 11,300 residents from Macau and mainland China as of December 31, 2021.According to the Monetary Authority of Macao, about 400 investors from mainland China carried out transactions from the mainland to Macau. Around 10,900 Macau resident investors carried out transactions from Macau to the mainland. The cumulative number of transactions was approximately 2,500. Among these transactions, around 13% were carried out in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Mandatory quarantine for arrivals from Aihui District

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre recently announced that individuals who have been in the Aihui District of Heihe City, Heilongjiang Province, will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine, counting from the day they left the area. The period cannot be less than seven days, authorities clarified. The measure took effect yesterday morning.

