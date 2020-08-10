12 Portuguese nationals allowed to travel without need to quarantine

Twelve Portuguese nationals residing in Macau have been granted permission to travel from Macau to Hong Kong and back to Portugal without the need to undergo quarantine in the neighboring region of Hong Kong, TDM Radio reported.

The 12 people were given such an opportunity due to humanitarian or health-related reasons, the Portuguese Consulate for Macau and Hong Kong informed in a written reply to the news outlet.

According to the same response, the Hong Kong authorities have rejected another six cases handled by the Portuguese consulate authorities requesting similar privileges.

As explained by Consul-General Paulo Cunha Alves, all requests submitted through the consulate have to undergo special procedures and evaluation and must wait at least 10 days for a formal response.

“It is a complex service, involving the official entities of the Macau SAR, the Hong Kong SAR, the Consulate General of Portugal in Macau and the Honorary Consulate of Portugal in Hong Kong,” the Consul-general said.

“The quarantine exemption is only granted in exceptional cases duly substantiated and documented, based on serious and genuine humanitarian or health reasons,” added the diplomat. RM