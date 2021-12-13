1,280 exhibitors in annual MICE events

The 26th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair, Macao Franchise Expo 2021, and the 2021 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition were held this weekend at the Venetian Expo Hall B.

The weekend event attracted a total of 1,280 online and offline exhibitors. The exhibitors were from mainland China, Brazil, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Portugal, Hong Kong, Macau and other regions, covering industries such as big health, scientific and technological innovation, franchising, intellectual property (IP), featured products from Portuguese-speaking countries, and food and catering. There were more than 920 on-site exhibitors.

The franchise expo included the “One-stop” Business Support Centre and Brand Incubation Pavilion, where professionals provided advice on branding and design, legal matters and other services to assist potential local brands or franchises in upgrading their brand presence through different channels and encourage enterprises to transform and upgrade, so as to expand their business in the Greater Bay Area.

The organizers arranged for participating traders to experience local culture and explore Macau’s featured activities and world heritage sites on Friday, December 10. Another guided tour took place last night to assist in driving the community’s economy and promoting the unique cultural image of Macau through MICE. Staff reporter