12th coronavirus case confirmed in Macau: report

A Spanish citizen who arrived yesterday (Monday) to Macau at around 8 pm, flying from Europe via Beijing tested positive for Covid-19.

The 47-year-old businessman was spotted with a fever at the airport. He was taken directly to the hospital, shortly after arriving at the border post, Radio Macau reported citing a Health Bureau source.

The source added that the NX001 flight from the capital brought only seven people and all are already being monitored.

This is the 12th imported case of Covid-19 and was reported just two days after a South Korean flight attendant, returning from Porto, tested positive Sunday night, after 40 days without coronavirus cases in the city.

The first 10 patients, all infected in mainland China, were already discharged.