12th IIICF | Forum to highlight synergy of finance, green development and construction 

The 12th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (12th IIICF) will hone in on Macau’s distinguishing elements to help local practitioners access infrastructure-related opportunities through collaboration between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. The 12th IIICF will take place from July 22 and 23.

The strategic focus was delivered by Lau Wai Meng, President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), which is one of the organizers of this year’s IIICF, together with the China International Contractors Association.

The characteristic “local elements” that will be the focus of the forum will revolve around the city’s developing financial sector, which is anticipated to play a greater role in the industrial-financial cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Several finance-themed forums will allow participants to become better acquainted with the latest financial trends and developments, such as the keynote forum “Dialogue with Senior Management from Financial Institutions-Breaking Financing Bottleneck in Infrastructure Projects through Financial Innovation.”

To encourage infrastructure companies in mainland China and Macau to participate in the construction of infrastructure in countries and regions along the Belt and Road Initiative and Greater Bay Area (GBA), other themed forums will also be held for attendees to acquire relevant knowledge.

In yesterday’s media briefing, Lau expressed the view that the IIICF is “one of Macau’s most influential international MICE events.” Lau believes that the IIICF has advanced the quality and development of the MICE industry in the city by providing a platform for local firms to seek closer partnerships with “their Chinese and foreign counterparts on infrastructure development under the Belt and Road Initiative.”

Chairman of the China International Contractors Association Fang Qiuchen disclosed at yesterday’s briefing that the event will also explore novel opportunities arising from the “dual carbon” goals. These are China’s goals to reach the peak of its carbon emissions by 2030 and be “carbon neutral” by 2060, as announced by President Xi Jinping at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020.

Fang emphasized that the 12th IIICF is intended to convey a clear signal to the world that Macau’s economy and society have resumed a stable status and demonstrate that the MICE sector is recovering “at an accelerated pace.”

This year, guests who are predominantly from Portuguese-speaking countries, the Greater Bay Area (GBA), and the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region, are invited.

The two-day event will see 1,300 guests, representing a roughly 30% uptick compared to the previous event. The guests hail from over 500 entities in 42 countries.

The line-up of attendants is comprises international big names, including 34 foreign envoys in China, representatives from 25 financial institutions, 64 entities from the world’s top 250 contractors, and 72 companies from the Global 500 top firms.

The event has the theme, “Join Hands for New Development of International Infrastructure Co-operation.” It will be held through a hybrid format at The Venetian Macao.