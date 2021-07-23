12th IIICF | Gov’t vows to continually deepen China-Portuguese ties in infrastructure

As a pivotal bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, Macau will continue to tap into its cultural past and foster commercial ties between the nation and the global infrastructure and investment realms, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng proclaimed yesterday at the 12th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (12th IIICF).

In his opening speech, Ho regarded the 12th IIICF as a “key collaboration platform” for the international infrastructure industry. It plays an active role in advancing construction projects in the Belt and Road (B&R) countries, and tightening the partnerships between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

“The forum also plays an active role in accelerating the integration of cross-border infrastructure within the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the construction of large-scale transportation hubs, and giving the cities a facelift,” he said.

This year’s forum primarily focussed on eco-friendly development and Macau’s industries, mainly the city’s growing financial sector.

Chairman of the China International Contractors Association Fang Qiuchen said, at an earlier media briefing, that the forum aims to promote green development by exploring new opportunities arising from the “dual carbon” goals. These are China’s goals to reach its peak carbon emissions by 2030, and be “carbon neutral” by 2060, as announced by President Xi Jinping in September 2020.

Echoing Fang’s remarks, Ho vowed that the SAR government will press ahead with endeavors to meet the nation’s dual carbon targets. The efforts contributing to these goals will see the government stepping up efforts in formulating the master urban plan, striving to shape Macau into a “liveable” and “green” city.

In the opening ceremony, representatives from Pakistan, Malaysia, and Nigeria reaffirmed their commitments to long-standing infrastructure collaborations with China.

Rebound in B&R countries

The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index Report 2021, which offers detailed infrastructure-related information of the B&R markets, was also released yesterday.

According to the report, Indonesia is ranked No.1 among the 71 B&R countries in the infrastructure development index, retaining the position from last year. It was followed by Malaysia in second place and the Philippines in third.

Among all Portuguese-speaking countries, Brazil was the most outstanding country, ranking 15th on the list, followed by Portugal and Angola ranking 28th and 33rd respectively.

The researchers stated that there has been an “increasingly obvious trend” that B&R countries in 2021 were back on track in their infrastructure construction and development. The accelerating global vaccination rate is the key driver behind these positive signs.

Given the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, coupled with inflationary pressures, rising costs and other unfavorable factors, the infrastructure development among B&R countries is still a long way from their previous pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, several pronounced trends emerged during the pandemic. One is that infrastructure development among B&R countries displayed a “strong resilience” in the post-pandemic era.

This is proven by many B&R countries launching infrastructure-centered construction projects as economic stimuli since 2020 — including Indonesia upping its national budget for infrastructure projects, and Bangladesh upping its budget for railway constructions.

Green development has been another up-and-coming trend since 2020. Most countries are devising policies to combat climate change, such as refining energy structures, eliminating fossil fuels, and developing eco-friendly energy sources. This global developmental trend will have a far-reaching impact on infrastructure development in B&R countries, the report said.