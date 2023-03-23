14-year-old student falls from school building

A 14-year-old female student at Ilha Verde Secondary School is believed to have fallen from a building yesterday afternoon.

The school said that the incident happened during its lunch break.

The Fire Services Bureau received the report from school staff yesterday around 1:30 p.m. The female student was found lying on the ground playground and has been evaluated for a forehead laceration, left knee contusion, left calf scratch, and suspected right calf fracture. She was conscious on the way to Conde S. Januário Hospital.

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEDJ) and Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) have been informed of the incident.

The DSEDJ commenced its crisis incident handling protocol after receiving notice of the incident to coordinate with the school and counseling institution. Support was provided to the school in the form of a leadership, supervisory, and counseling teams to follow up and support the crisis incident handling mechanism and provide support to parents, teachers, and students, including emotional counseling.

The DSEDJ calls for students to refer to trusted contacts such as parents, teachers, friends, and professional counselors for support, should they experience distress or difficulty.

The IAS says that residents should take care to manage the emotions of their families, friends, and relatives, as well as their own. Staff reporter