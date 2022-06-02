15 bids received to build Sewage Treatment Plant-Zone A bridges

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) has received 15 bids as part of the tender for the construction of a pair of bridges connecting the Macau Peninsula and the New Urban Zone A.

A bid revelation was held yesterday morning at the DSOP’s headquarters.

The pair of bridges, comprising a motor overpass and a footbridge, will be the third connection between the two pieces of land, with the first being the bridge’s exit right at the Pearl of the Orient Roundabout.

This third connection, with bids revealed yesterday, is referred to as the A2 connection by the government. The 15 parties showing interest in building the project stipulated varying durations of construction, with the longest being 630 working days. Considering the impact of meteorological factors, the actual delivery date could be two years from now.

The 500-meter-long motor overpass will connect the section of Avenida 1 de Maio near the Sewage Treatment Plant with the west end of Zone A. The bridge will have two lanes going in opposite directions.

To maximize the efficiency of this future piece of infrastructure, the driving direction of a lane on the road between the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) headquarters and the Choi Kou Middle School will be turned around.

As for the footbridge, the facility will be about 300 meters long and five meters wide. When built, it will be connected to an existing footbridge that connects the Reservoir promenade with the area near the east side of the Sewage Treatment Plant.

Its exit on the Peninsula side will be near the sea embankment. Due to space factors, there will be no elevator, with a slope to be built instead. The Zone A exit, meanwhile, will have elevators.

Graphics pertaining to the construction indicate an S-shape entrance and exit on the Peninsula side for the motor overpass. The DSOP did not explain why the design had been adopted. Existing infrastructure with similar designs, such as the Sai Van Bridge and the section of Avenida de Amizade that detours to StarWorld Hotel from Landmark Hotel, have proved that the design will exert pressure on the durability of the asphalt, which will have an impact upon traffic safety.

Under construction is the second link – an overpass linking Zone A and the Peninsula while crossing the Pearl of the Orient Roundabout. Its exit on the Peninsula will be about 100 meters from the roundabout, putting its ability to divert traffic in doubt.

According to the DSOP, its conclusion is expected to be in November.