Ushering in the Year of the Tiger with series of events

To usher in the Year of the Tiger, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will organize Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities including the Golden Dragon Parade, Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger, fireworks and CNY related events to celebrate the Spring Festival.

The Golden Dragon Parade

The Golden Dragon Parade will be held on the first two days of the Lunar New Year. The od of Fortune, the three Gods of Happiness, Prosperity and Longevity, Entourage Boy and Girl, the Chinese Zodiac Mascot of the Tiger and other legendary figures will distribute golden ingots across the city.

“Dance performances will be arranged at designated locations to further enliven the city with festive vibes, conveying warm wishes to Macau residents and visitors during the Spring Festival,” the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) stated.

The festivities will be kicked-off with the Golden Dragon Parade at the Ruins of St. Paul’s on February 1.

At 10:30 a.m., the God of Fortune will distribute golden ingots to symbolize happiness and riches.

At 11:00 a.m., officials from the MGTO, the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Cultural Affairs Bureau will officiate the eye-dotting ceremony of the golden dragon and dancing lions.

The 238-meter-long golden dragon, joined by 18 dancing lions, will move in an undulating manner past the following locations: the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Senado Square, Calçada do Tronco Velho, St. Augustine’s Square, Rua Central, Travessa do Paiva, Sede do Governo, Travessa do Padre Narciso, St. Lawrence’s Church, Lilau Square, Rua da Barra, A-Ma Temple, Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van, roundabout at Nam Van Lake and Sai Van Lake Square. According to the MGTO, this is “to spread the festive wishes to all residents and visitors in Macau.”

Chinese New Year festivities

On the first two days of the Lunar New Year, dance performances will take place at Largo do Pagode da Barra, the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Largo do Pagode do Bazar and Taipa Houses. Guizhou Congjiang Ethnic Art Troupe will be one of the performance groups.

Lion dance performances will be held at the following locations at different time slots: Anim’Arte Nam Van, Largo do Pagode do Bazar, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, Carmo Fair in Taipa, Senado Square, A-Ma Temple, Taipa Houses, Barrier Gate, Qingmao Frontier Post and Leisure Area in Rua do General Ivens Ferraz.

Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger

The mega Lunar New Year celebration event — “2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger” including firework shows, float exhibitions and an online prize-giving — will be presented by the MGTO.

“The 2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger” will be held at the central and northern districts on February 3 and 12.

There will be 14 floats in the parade, seven from the government departments and seven from the local private sectors. There will also be 22 groups of performance artists from Macau and mainland China.

According to the MGTO, the parade’s theme is “Turning the fortune by the mighty tiger.” The 2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger will revolve around the story of the “Tiger General’s victory over a winged (epidemic) beast.”

“A multimedia dance drama under the same theme will weave the ‘dazzling floats’ and ‘wonderful’ performances by various teams into a ‘splendid extravaganza’,” the MGTO described.

Three firework shows

A fireworks show will dazzle the skyline above the sea overlooked by the Macau Tower at 9:45 p.m. on the third night of the Lunar New Year.

In addition, two other fireworks shows will take place at 9 p.m. on February 7, known as “Renri” of the Lunar New Year as well as during the Lantern Festival on February 15 to spark greater festive joy for Chinese New Year.

The authorities said the fireworks are set off to “convey festive blessings and wishes for the Olympic Games Beijing 2022 to be held smoothly and to spark greater festive joy for Chinese New Year.”

Floats exhibition

The floats of the Parade will be on display at the seafront next to the Macao Science Center from February 4 to 11 and at the Tap Seac Square from February 13 to 20. Admission is free to the public.

CNY’s ‘Stay, Dine and see Macao’

The MGTO announced that in tandem with the three fireworks shows on the third and seventh day of the Lunar New Year and during the Lantern Festival, the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project will bring forth limited tours for Chinese New Year, enabling residents to enjoy fireworks from two different angles.

The two itineraries for the CNY limited tours include fireworks on a cruise where participants can have buffet dinner on the Macau Cruise.

“They can also enjoy the sight of festive-seasonal flowers at the Taipa Houses, one of Macao’s eight scenic spots, and learn more about the Macanese culture at the Taipa Houses Museum,” the MGTO indicated.

The other is at Penha Hill, where a buffet dinner at the restaurant midway up Penha Hill will be featured.

Participants for the tour will also visit the Spring Festival floral exhibition at the Taipa Houses and the Taipa Houses Museum.

The Chinese New Year limited tours will be available only during the third day and seventh day of the Lunar New Year and during the Lantern Festival, on February 3, 7 and 15.

The MGTO encourages interested residents are advised to sign up as soon as possible to create special memories with family and friends during the Spring Festival.

CNY Market and firecrackers

The CNY Market located at Tap Seac Square will run from January 25 to 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. and January 31 to February 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Temporary stalls selling incense and pinwheels are located by the waterfront in Largo do Pagode da Barra from 6 p.m. today until midnight, and thereafter from early morning to 6:30 p.m. until February 7.

Firecrackers, fireworks and rockets will be sold and can be lit from February 1 to 5 from 10 a.m. to midnight at the Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen (the reclaimed land for the new urban area near the Macau Tower), Estrada Almirante Marques Esparteiro, and Taipa (near the waterfront).

Celebration parade for the Year of the Tiger

Thursday, February 3 | 8:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Parade route: Sai Van Lake Square – Av. Dr. Sun Yat-Sen – Macao Science Center

Saturday, February 12 | 8:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Parade route: Rua Norte do Patane – Av. do Conselheiro Borja – Estrada do Arco Estrada da Areia Preta – Av. de Venceslau de Morais – Rua Quatro do Bairro da Areia Preta – Av. da Longevidade – Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon – Iao Hon Market Garden

CNY celebration budget at MOP30 million

The government’s budget for the upcoming festive events this Chinese New Year is MOP30 million. The Chinese New Year Parade will take up most of approximately MOP25.5 million, while the fireworks display will cost the government some MOP3.6 million.