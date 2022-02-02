Macau registers 80th Covid-19 infection, adds another asymptomatic case

Macau has recorded one further confirmed case of Covid-19, moving the tally to a total of 80 cases, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has informed.

The 80th case is a local 58-year-old resident who returned to Macau from Hong Kong on Monday.

The man traveled from Hong Kong to Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on the evening of February 19 and had tested negative in a nucleic acid test (NAT) sample collected upon arrival.

He was then sent to the Pousada Marina Infante Hotel in Taipa for medical observation in quarantine. A subsequent NAT done on the evening of February 21 (Monday) returned a positive result, leading to the transfer of the resident to the Public Health Clinical Center in Coloane for close supervision and treatment.

According to the health authorities, the man has started to present symptoms of the disease, such as a light cough and loss of sense of taste.

The same authorities said that he had been inoculated with three doses of the Sinopharm vaccine in June and July last year and January this year. He has been classified as an imported case of the disease.

Concurrently, the authorities also added one more asymptomatic case in a 49-year-old woman from Macau, who also arrived from Hong Kong on Monday.

Unlike the man, this woman, although not presenting any symptoms of the disease, tested positive on arrival in Macau and was immediately conducted to the Public Health Clinical Center for treatment in isolation.

Since she has no symptoms of the disease, the case has been recorded as just an asymptomatic patient so does not count towards the local record of Covid-19 cases.