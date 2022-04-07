The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) was ranked 23rd in the world among higher education institutions working in hospitality and leisure management according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject in 2022, seven places ahead of last year’s rankings.

The institute is ranked first in Macau and third in Asia.

IFTM received its highest scores in the metrics related to academic reputation and citations per academic paper.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject aim to help prospective students identify the world’s leading higher education institutions in their chosen field of study.

The rankings take into consideration factors such as academic reputation, reputation among employers, citations per academic paper, and via a measurement of the productivity of each institution’s team of scholars and researchers and the impact of their work.

The rankings’ publisher Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd (QS) assessed a total of 2,182 institutions around the globe, including 22% more institutions in the fields of hospitality and leisure management in this year’s rankings. An aggregate of 150 institutions ultimately received a ranking, compared to 100 in 2021.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 covered a total of 51 academic subjects. LV