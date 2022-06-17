Black Pearl for Summer

This summer, The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series will be launched. Indeed, it is one of the most exciting events for gourmands organized by Melco Resorts and Entertainment in partnership with the 2022 Black Pearl diamond restaurants. Inaugural dinner will take place on June 24-25 with Macau’s unprecedented six-diamond feast featuring Jade Dragon at City of Dreams and Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake. The Gastronomic Series will continue to run throughout 2023 showcasing a total of 10 four-hands dinners which will cover a wide variety of cuisines between Melco’s signature restaurants across City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau and the 2022 Black Pearl diamond restaurants.

These extraordinary collaborations will offer gourmands the opportunity to discover and savor the regional specialties from all over China, while helping to promote some of the greatest restaurants of Macau. While preserving Macau’s diversity in food culture through “Inheritance, Innovation, and Exchange”, Melco is dedicated to promoting Macau as a Creative City of Gastronomy both locally and beyond.

In July, a second banquet featuring the crossover collaboration between the Michelin one star Pearl Dragon at Studio City and the Black Pearl one diamond Xizhou Hall at Park Hyatt Suzhou will ride on the mega debut that will bring to Macau its first-ever six-diamond feast. Highlights on the menu includes Braised Deer Sinew with Australia Abalone, Giant Grouper Skin and Rock Rice in Superior Sauce and Braised Beef Rib with Matsutake in Wagyu Beef Sauce.