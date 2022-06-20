Section of Old City Wall to be demolished

The government has announced that a section of the Old City Wall alongside Estrada de S. Francisco will be demolished due to the risk of collapse. The wall had been involved in a landslide that caused damage to surrounding buildings.

The news came via a statement from a taskforce created to evaluate the situation. The taskforce includes the Land and Urban Construction Bureau, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP), and the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

“About 10 meters of the Old City Wall on the slope are inclined and cracked, and the wall is unstable and may collapse. The damage may also impact the remaining stable parts of the old wall,” authorities said, adding that “the three services reached a consensus that public safety must be a priority. They have therefore drafted an intervention plan.”

The plan from the three government bodies includes demolishing 10 meters of the wall that are considered unstable, as well as other works to secure what remains on the slope.

According to the taskforce, the plan was presented in a special meeting to the Cultural Heritage Committee who, given the urgency, did not raise objections.

The DSOP noted that, due to recent weather instability and fears of an additional collapse, demolition will proceed as soon as possible. This is to avoid additional damage and further risk for those living in the area.