1,561 social housing applications accepted

The government has given the green light to a total of 1,561 applications for the social housing scheme since the permanent application method for the program was put in place in August 20 last year.

From August 20, 2020, to August 17, 2021, the government received a total of 3,695 applications for the social housing scheme.

Of all the applications, 3,144 of them filed with all the required documents. Of these, 1,561 were accepted by the government.

Of the accepted applications, 40% were one-person households. Another 35% were households with members aged 45 to 64.

Other 375 applications were rejected as they failed to meet the requirements.

Meanwhile, there are 168 applications subject to ongoing legal proceedings. As of August 13, a total of three households — of around 13,000 households — who had moved into social housing apartments were found to have breached the eligibility, as their aggregate household income more than doubled the capped limit.

From January to mid-August this year, around 117 social housing tenants were discovered to have household income exceeding the limit, an increase of 74 year-on-year. The government has retracted their social housing units.