159 provincial administrative powers to be handed over to the Cooperation Zone

Starting April 1, 159 provincial administrative powers will be adjusted and implemented by the Executive Committee of the Cooperation Zone and its working bodies. The ‘Decision of Guangdong Provincial People’s Government on the Adjustment of a Number of Provincial Administrative Powers to be Implemented by the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Its Working Bodies’ was photo released to the public.

This adjustment covers a wide range of fields, such as administrative licensing, penalties, inspections, and confirmation, and will give greater autonomy to the Cooperation Zone in the areas of development and reform.

This Decision involves some of the administrative powers of 17 provincial departments. Of the powers to be handed over, 153 will be entrusted and six will be delegated. These powers include certification of legal professionals, annual inspection of joint ventures between law firms from Hong Kong, Macau, and the mainland, annual registration of Hong Kong and Macau, legal advisers, issuance of tour guide certificates, recognition of Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan high-level talent, and others. Staff Reporter