Macau supports revision of National Security Law, PJ concludes

The people of Macau and its different sectors have expressed support for the proposed revision of the National Security Law, the Judiciary Police (PJ) concluded after reviewing the results of the public consultation.

A note published on the official website of the police force stated that the opinions collected from all sectors of society were unanimous in its support of the need to review the legal framework.

The conclusion came after analysis of the opinions collected during the eight public sessions held during the 45-day public consultation period that ended on October 5.

A total of 44 opinions were submitted during the five public consultation sessions held with the economic, social, cultural, public administration, and justice sectors. These representatives supported the revision, with the note stating, “the security of the State, the stability of society and the proper order of its functions are prerequisites for the well-being of the population and economic development, which is why they considered this revision to be both timely and necessary.”

Some of these participants also noted that Macau should pay attention “to the risk of young people and students being incited and used to participate in activities that endanger national security.” These participants support the adding the crime of “inciting or supporting sedition.”

The PJ also highlighted that several participants from sessions expressed concern about the risk of technological-crimes and cyber-attacks, and called for further examination of the matter.

Seventy-four opinions were collected at the three sessions attended by the general public. Citing the Office of Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak said that there was “unanimous support for the revision of the law [with all 74 opinions] agreeing that without national security there would be no stability and social development, nor can there be a constant improvement in the quality of life.”

As in the sectorial sessions, the majority of the opinions collected during the general public sessions were related to cyber-security.

The PJ, which is responsible for the revision of the law, also said that the services are currently analyzing and collating all opinions and suggestions. The PJ will eventually publish a final public consultation report and redraft he text of the proposal, so that it can be sent to the Legislative Assembly for discussion as soon as possible.