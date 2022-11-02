T8 to be hoisted 9:30PM as city braces for Nalgae

The weather bureau will raise the typhoon signal to T8 at 9:30 p.m. as Typhoon Nalgae will edge closer to Macau tonight.

T3 has been hoisted since 3 a.m. of Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, at 7 p.m. today, the storm was located about 140 km southeast of Macau and moves toward the west of the Pearl River Estuary.

The bureau warned that local winds will continue to strengthen.

In Hong Kong, the T8 signal was raised in the afternoon as Nalgae’s maximum sustained winds hit 90 kilometers (56 miles) per hour. Schools and offices closed and some events were canceled today. MDT