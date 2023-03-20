Air Macau to increase frequency of several flights

Air Macau is set to gradually increase the frequency of international routes by March 26, including routes to Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan.

Aside from additional flights, the local carrier will also open new routes to Singapore and Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport, aiming to further expand depending on the market demand.

Air Macau said it has successively sent delegations to many countries to meet aviation industry authorities to accelerate the layout of international routes from Macau to Northeast and Southeast Asia and to expand the international market.

Air Macau will increase flight frequency and open new routes. These changes will include increasing its Japan route to eight flights per week, its Seoul route to four flights per week, its Thailand route to nine flights per week, and its Taiwan route to 14 flights per week.

Company data has shown the number of weekly reservations in international regions is about 7,000, and continues to grow with a weekly growth rate of about 20%.

The Macau International Airport Co. Ltd. (CAM) is confident in achieving positive revenue this year following the end of the city’s zero-Covid policies, as it gradually recovers from heavy losses as a result of the pandemic.

The local firm has pledged to cooperate with the SAR government to promote market recovery and the expansion of passenger and cargo transportation businesses. LV