17th Conference of China-Lusophone Forum Macao

The China-Lusophone Economic and Trade Forum (Macao) has recently held its 17th conference in Beijing, China, with the participation of its secretary-general, Ji Xianzheng, the ambassadors of numerous Lusophone countries, as well as officials from the mainland and Macau governments. At the meeting, Ji reviewed the body’s work in the previous year and the first three quarters of 2022, as well as previewing the work planned for the fourth quarter. In addition, representatives at the Forum applauded the convening of the special ministerial meeting held in Macau. The fight against Covid-19 was also discussed.

Public hospital resumes normal visiting hours

As the city reinstates Covid-19 prevention status, the public Conde de São Januário Hospital has resumed normal visitation hours. Over the weekend, the hospital lifted the requirement for a SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test (RAT) to be completed on entry. Normal wards will accept visitors daily between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. as well as 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., while emergency wards will accept visitors between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. as well as between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The hospital discourages visits from those younger than five years of age. Other disease control measures, such as health code presentations and footprint recording, are continuing.

Daycare facilities resume normal operations

The Social Welfare Bureau has announced that, due to Macau reinstating regular Covid-19 controls, daycare facilities may resume normal operations. This refers to visitation by friends and family members. Such facilities, the bureau added, include but are not limited to elderly homes and rehabilitation centers. Additionally, service users will also be permitted to briefly exit these facilities. The bureau expressed its gratitude to facility users and the family members, as well as workers at the facilities.