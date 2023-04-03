18 defendants convicted in DSSOPT Case, Li and Carion with sentences over 20 years

The Court of First Instance (TJB) has delivered its decision on the case known as the “Land, Public Works, and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) Case.” It has sentenced 18 of 21 defendants for several crimes related to corruption, money laundering and participating in a secret society.

The sentences were handed down Friday (March 31), with the judges of TJB handing the heftier prison sentences to former DSSOPT director Li Canfeng and businessman Sio Tak Hong with 24 years’ imprisonment.

Li, the first defendant in the case, is guilty of participating in a “secret society,” as well as 12 counts of “passive corruption for an unlawful act”; 10 counts (aggravated) of “money laundering”; one count of “document forgery”; and four counts related to providing inaccurate information on his Declaration of Assets and Interests.

Besides the crime of participating in a “secret society,” Sio was also found guilty of two counts of “active corruption”; eight counts of the (aggravated) crime of “money laundering” and four counts of “document forgery”.

Similarly, the other former DSSOPT director, Jaime Carion, was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment on one count of participating in a “secret society” to commit the crimes, as well as five counts of “passive corruption for an unlawful act”; and six counts (aggravated) of “money laundering.”

Also sentenced to 20 years imprisonment was businessmen Si Tit Sang. Besides the crime of participation in a “secret society,” Sang was also found guilty of seven counts of the (aggravated) crime of “money laundering” and four counts of “document forgery.”

Businessmen Kuan Vai Lam and Ng Lap Seng were sentenced to 18 and 15 years of imprisonment, respectively, for different counts of similar crimes.

Besides these, Li’s cohabiting partner, Li Han, was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment. Carion’s wife (Lei Wai Cheng), stepdaughter (Kuong Wan Si), and son-in-law (Man Lai Chung) were also sentenced to 12, 15, and 15 and a half years in prison, respectively.

Ng’s son was part of the group sentenced for participating in a “secret society” (15 defendants in total) with Ng’s son (Ng Kei Nin) sentenced to eight and a half years.

Only three of the 21 defendants were acquitted, including Ng’s wife and goddaughter, whom the prosecution had accused of participating in a “secret society” and also of money laundering, the same happening for a cousin of Li.

A ruling is still expected about how to treat Li’s assets, considered to be proceeds of the crimes committed.

In the ruling, the judges decided to leave the decision on such matters for a later opportunity “to avoid delaying the decision regarding the defendants in the criminal case.”