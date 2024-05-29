To reinforce Macau as a Creative City of Gastronomy, MGM has been introducing a variety of international culinary events and unique dining experiences to the city. Building on the success of last year’s debut of the RR1 global events in Macau in collaboration with Robb Report Hong Kong, MGM will once again host the MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau 2024, the only RR1 event in Asia, from June 28 to 30. Through culinary delights from around the world together with distinctive tailored experiences, this culinary event aims to indulge participants in the taste of Macau’s cultural diversity.

RR1 is a global private membership club that brings together the network of international ultra-high-net-worth individuals to experience the extraordinary. Culinary Masters is one of RR1’s most popular events, bringing together the most acclaimed chefs in the world for a culinary retreat filled with the finest gastronomy, exquisite wines, and masterclasses. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region and the 700 years of remembrance of the Silk Road explorer Marco Polo, this year’s event will be themed as “Savor 700 Years of Silk Road Flavors: A Gastronomic Odyssey”. Six celebrity chefs from Asian, European and Middle East countries and regions along the Silk Road will meticulously curate an immersive culinary journey, showcasing food along the Silk Road, while paying tribute to the legendary traveler who bridged Eastern and Western civilizations.

Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “The culinary cultures, ingredients, and cooking techniques of the Silk Road have profoundly influenced the global culinary scene. Located in Macau, a Creative City of Gastronomy where Eastern and Western cultures co-exist, MGM proactively leverages the synergy between tourism and gastronomy, combining the dynamic culinary arts of the Silk Road with Macau’s rich cultural heritage and unique cuisine to create such an unprecedented gourmet feast that helps cement Macau as a top destination for global travelers looking for premium travel experiences.”

Tak Man, CEO and Publisher of Robb Report Hong Kong, said, “It is my pleasure to once again present MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau 2024 for the second year running. Last year, we created a lifetime of memories and accelerated lasting friendships between each and every one of the guests that attended Culinary Masters. Beyond eating well, the DNA of Culinary Masters is to celebrate, learn, and honor the effort put into every dish and the creation of each and every plate to truly appreciate every aspect of the chefs’ creations, together with them.”

This year’s event will feature a star-studded lineup of celebrity chefs, including Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam of the Thailand restaurant Baan Tepa, the world’s first female Thai chef to win two Michelin stars; Garima Arora of the Indian restaurant Gaa, the world’s first female Indian chef to earn two Michelin stars; Marco Galtarossa of the one-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Villa Elena; Yang Dengquan, Executive Sous Chef who helms the one-Michelin-starred Sichuanese restaurant Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI; Sara Aqel of Dara Dining, whom modernizeMediterranean cuisine with Italian focus in Jordan; and Florita Alves of La Famiglia, a well-respected ambassador of Macanese cuisine in Macau. For the first time, these six master chefs will collaborate to present an unparalleled 12-hand gala dinner based on their respective interpretations of the Silk Road flavors, satisfying palates from around the world with the artistry of culinary from Mediterranean, Middle East, Europe and Asia.

During the event, MGM will also offer participants a variety of customized activities that combine gastronomy, leisure and entertainment to showcase the appeal of cultural tourism. Other than the world-class cuisines, participants are welcome to join the cooking sessions, fine wine and tea masterclasses, art tour, as well as the local Macau tours including visits to the historical sites and transit experience by Macau cruise and light rail, exploring the Macau’s East-Meet-West cultures in multi-dimensions.

Moreover, with the aim of supporting local talent development and to foster industry exchange, a culinary exchange program will be hosted for local culinary students and professionals, while the internationally acclaimed culinary masters will be in town.

Registration for the MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau 2024 is now open on the official Robb Report website. Don’t miss out!