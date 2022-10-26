Advertorial: 19 Troupes from Eight Provinces & Cities of Mainland China to Vie for Top Accolade

October 24, 2022, Macau – The 9th “MGM Lion Dance Championship – Southern Lion Dance Invitational 2022” will soon return to Macau from November 5-6 this year. A total of 19 top troupes from eight provinces and cities of Mainland China will come together at MGM Theater of MGM COTAI, performing their awe-inspiring acrobatic movements to compete for the championship. For two consecutive days, the contest will present a series of electrifying lion dance performances to residents and tourists alike.

Originating in the Lingnan area, lion dance is a traditional Chinese cultural sport. MGM has long been hosting the MGM Lion Dance Championship since 2010, in a bid to promote this time-honored Chinese culture throughout the Greater Bay Area, and facilitate the synergy of tourism, sports and culture between Macau and the rest of the world. This year’s MGM Lion Dance Championship attracts a strong line-up of elite troupes hailing from Mainland China. It once again features the three well-received contests, namely “Female Traditional Lion Dance Championship”, “Freestyle Lion Dance Championship – Taolu Movements on Poles” and “Junior Lion Dance Performance Competition”. Apart from these, a new match “Youth Traditional Lion Dance Championship” – intended to strengthen cultural confidence among younger generations and nurture young lion dance talents – will make its maiden appearance. Besides, graduates of the MGM Junior Lion Dance Training Program will form two teams to compete for top spots at Female, Youth and Junior contests.

The 9th “MGM Lion Dance Championship – Southern Lion Dance Invitational 2022” is co-organized by MGM and Wushu General Association of Macau, with Dragon & Lion Dances Federation of Asia as advisory unit, and the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Sports Bureau, Macao Government Tourism Office, Education and Youth Development Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau, and Chinese Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association as supporting units. The Troupe Parade will be held once again prior to the competition, with the 19 competing troupes touring confidently from the Spectacle to MGM Theater, together with students of the MGM Lion Dance Training Program further enlivening the ambiance with the rhythm of beating drums. In addition, the MSO Lion Dance Team, Macau’s first lion dance troupe of people with intellectual disabilities, supported by MGM, will join the competing teams to inaugurate the opening ceremony afterward.

The 9th “MGM Lion Dance Championship – Southern Lion Dance Invitational 2022” will bring a joyful and exciting cultural and sports mega event to Macau on November 5-6. Residents and tourists can enjoy free admission to the event and be amazed by superb performances carried out by distinguished lion dance troupes. MGM will partner with Macau Lotus TV to live stream the competition for spectators to experience the excitement online.

For more information about the schedule of the 9th MGM Lion Dance Championship, please refer to the following details:

The 9th “MGM Lion Dance Championship – Southern Lion Dance Invitational 2022” Schedule