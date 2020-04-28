1990s gangster returned to Macau where he will stand trial

The mainland police authority has returned a Macau resident to the Judiciary Police (PJ) who was allegedly involved in four armed-robbery cases in Macau back in the 1990s.

The man, aged 55, and his associates, were accused of committing armed robbery against a bank and multiple casinos, Casino Taipa and Lisboa Casino, between 1991 and 1994.

In total, he is believed to have been involved in four robbery cases linked to 43 million patacas in cash and casino chips.

During the robberies, the suspect was armed with a large number of weaons including pistols and rifles, and sometimes even opened fire.

In 1994, the man and his associates were arrested in Zhuhai and given death sentences. The sentence was later changed, resulting in the man spending more than 20 years in a mainland prison. Yesterday, his jail sentence was completed and the mainland authority returned him to Macau.

The suspect’s prison sentence on the mainland does not, however, pertain to crimes he stands accused of in Macau, according to the PJ.

Besides robbing banks and casinos, the man is also accused of robbing taxis, illegally accommodating criminals in Macau, and facilitating illegal immigration to Macau. The man’s mainland jail time did not account for his part in these crimes.

After the man was transferred to Macau, the PJ escorted him straight to the Coloane prison, where he will await his Macau trial.

The PJ, after discussion with mainland courts, considered it necessary for the man to also be trialed in Macau.

The suspect is accused of masterminding four armed robbery cases. He was reportedly responsible for purchasing weapons as well as for planning the heists. He is also said to have enlisted other robbers from mainland China to take part in the crimes as well as provided them with accommodation and food in Macau. JZ