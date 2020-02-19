2 kilograms of cocaine seized from flight passengers

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has seized over two kilograms of cocaine from two Guinea women, the PJ reported yesterday.

The two drug trafficking suspects arrived at the Macau International Airport on February 17, at midnight, from a flight that had departed from Bangkok. Upon inspecting the two women, the PJ found a large number of objects in the shape of goose eggs hidden in their stomachs.

After the PJ’s questioning, the two women admitted that the objects were drugs. Within 18 hours, a total of 130 pieces of cocaine were cleared from their bodies.

In total, the cocaine weighs about 2.08 kilograms, with an estimated market value of 6.8 million patacas.

According to the PJ, the bureau learned that international drug traffickers may be trying to smuggle drugs while all governments are busy fighting against the epidemic. The bureau is also aware of changes in drug trafficking routes and tactics.

The two Guinea citizens confessed they had accepted $1,800 from a drug trafficking group to transport the cocaine. They flew from Ethiopia to Bangkok first and then flew to Macau, where they were told to await further instructions.

The two women were promised another $4,000 once the drugs safely landed at the final destination.