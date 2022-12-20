20 experts worldwide at online conference on digital teaching and sustainable quality

The Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and the Asia Pacific Quality Network (APQN) have jointly organized the “14th Higher Education International Conference” on Online Teaching and Sustainable Quality Assurance.

The 2-day online conference last week counted over 20 experts from the UK, Belgium, Russia, Philippines, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, China, Hong Kong, and Macau, who presented papers on the topics, the MPU said in a statement.

According to the organizers the online conference attracted 200 experts and Ph.D. candidates from all over the world.

During the conference, the Rector of MPU, Professor Im Sio Kei, said in a speech that “online teaching has rapidly developed into a mainstream teaching method around the world, and that standards and requirements for quality assurance in higher education have changed accordingly.”

The topic of online teaching has attracted added interest over the past few years due to the pandemic that “has brought us many lessons in adapting online and blended learning, and adapting to the use of technological gadgets,” as said Nar Bahadur Raika, the newly appointed president of APQN.

He said there is a need for “relearning, reskilling, and upskilling” which are now the hot topics in higher education.

Among the several experts sharing knowledge and findings, Douglas Blackstock, president of the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ENQA) presented on “Quality Assurance in the Changing World of Higher Education – A Perspective from Europe,” stating that “quality is best advanced when institutions, students, and stakeholders collaborate in developing expectations and sharing effective practices.”

Driven by the pandemic, the further integration of digital education into traditional approaches has changed the needs and expectations of students and staff. Trends in future European quality assurance frameworks are also beginning to move towards evidence-based, critical reflection and stakeholder consultation.

Executive Director of the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications (HKCAAVQ), Albert Chow, said the HKCAAVQ had conducted research and consultancy on the development of applied degrees in Hong Kong. The project will make recommendations on the policy support, incentives, and implementation details for further avocation and support of vocational and professional education and training development in Hong Kong in the years to come.