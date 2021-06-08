20-year-old student caught shoplifting

A 20-year-old university student, a non-permanent resident of Macau, has been caught shoplifting at a store located in a mall in Cotai, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) spokesperson informed yesterday during the joint police forces’ regular press conference.

According to the police report, the case occurred last Thursday on June 3 around 1 p.m. when two staff members of the store were alerted by the door alarm and chased the suspect, who had just bought an item of clothing from the store.

After being intercepted, the staff members checked his shoulder bag and found a shirt inside, which had not been paid for.

Since the shirt did not pass through the cashier, the alarm embedded on the clothing tag had not been deactivated.

Questioned by the PSP, the youngster admitted to having taken two items from the store shelves, but only paying for only one of them.

The shirt he admitted to stealing cost 149 patacas.

The case has been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office on June 4, where the suspect is being accused of the crime of theft. According to Macau’s Penal Code provisions, he may face a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment. RM