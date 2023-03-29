200 creative brands featured in ‘Macao-Hengqin Craft Market’

The ‘Macao-Hengqin Craft Market’ was held over the weekend in Chimelong Hengqin, featuring 200 cultural and creative brands and products from Macau, Zhuhai, Hengqin and other cities of the Greater Bay Area, as well as several music performances. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) invited nearly 40 cultural and creative brands from Macau via an open call to participate in the event. Participants engaged in the event by displaying and selling a range of cultural and creative products including clothing and accessories, knitted fabric, handmade pottery and original illustrations. In addition, a Macau fashion pop-up store was set up at the same venue to display 16 original fashion brands from Macau.

