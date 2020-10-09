2020 ARTFEM kicks off today

The “2020 ARTFEM Women Artists International Biennial of Macau” (ARTFEM 2020) at the Orient Foundation will launch at 6:30 p.m. today.

ARTFEM 2020, curated by Carlos Marreiros, Alice Kok, Angela Li Zhenxiang, James Chu and Leonor Veiga, will showcase the recent works of 98 artists. More than 140 works will be exhibited across four separate venues, including Albergue SCM, the Former Municipal Cattle Stable, Galeria Lisboa and the Orient Foundation.

The exhibition will feature works from Meng Jiabao (China), Isabel Nunes (Portugal), Wong Si Teng (Macau), Sara Nuyteman (Belgium), Dawn Alane-Kelmenson (United States of America), and Fernanda Lago (Brazil), among others.

ARTFEM 2020 is the second edition of the International Women Biennial of Art of Macau, and revolves around the theme Natura.

According to a statement, the curatorial team pursued two intents: one, it aimed at creating a unified exhibition in which all artists reflected personally on a globally relevant topic – the natural world – and two, to pay tribute to women’s role in bringing the environmental crisis to the foreground.

As such, while Natura reflects women’s relationship with nature, it equally seeks to acknowledge various acts of social agency practiced by women historically and at the present time.

The event is organized by Albergue SCM, with the Macau Foundation its major sponsor as well as being sponsored by the Orient Foundation.

The exhibition will run until December 13. LV