2020 Grand Prix’s Formula 3 race replaced by FIA F4

The 2020 Macau Grand Prix will be held between 19-22 November without the international Formula 3 race, the president of the Sports Bureau Pun Weng Kun announced today (Friday). Macau’s F3 race has never been canceled in the last 38 years.

Pun said that the Formula 3 race will be replaced by a Formula 4 race. FIA Formula 4, also called FIA F4, is an open-wheel racing car category intended for junior drivers. There is no global championship, but rather individual nations or regions can host their own championships in compliance with a universal set of rules and specifications.

The president of the Sports Bureau also said that most of the drivers that will race in the F4 in Macau will be from Mainland China but Macau drivers could also compete in the race if they meet the necessary requirements.

Pun also said that even though other races will take place, the Macau Motor Cycle Grand Prix still has no confirmation of foreign drivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Macau Grand Prix will host the Formula Macau Grand Prix (F4) , Macau GT Cup, Macau Guia Race, Macau Motor Cycle Grand Prix, Macau Touring Car Cup, and GT Cup in the Greater Bay Area.

The Grand Prix will be held with an audience but special measures will be put in place due to the pandemic situation. According to Radio Macau, the Grand Prix Organising Committee said that around 200 pilots are willing to come to Macau and are prepared to take the COVID-19 test and go into quarantine if needed. Pun also said that several measures have been taken to facilitate the movement of residents after training and races.

MDT/MacauHub