2020 tourist arrivals to reach over five million

Visitor arrivals in the Macau SAR for 2020 may total around five million, underscoring the fact that the city is only recording between 18,000 and 20,000 of entries daily.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Global Tourism Economy Forum yesterday, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said, “I dont think we will have six million so that would [maybe] be five and a half [million]. It is a difficult year.”

Although January’s figures totaled to three million visitor arrivals, the remaining 11 months did not catch up with the figure due to the outbreak of the pandemic, which has caused global entry and travel restrictions.

“Christmas and New Year is not traditionally a travelling period for mainland Chinese so we do not anticipate a very high number of bookings,” said Fernandes.

However, the official hopes that there will be more retail shopping that can boost spending.

Last year’s tourist arrivals totaled to nearly 40 million.

Meanwhile, Fernandes explained that authorities have canceled the New Year’s countdown celebration and its subsequent fireworks performance as the two events are believed to attract hordes of crowds, which may increase contagion risks.

The government wants to prioritize safety and has come to this decision after “taking into account various factors,” Fernandes said.

When asked by the media whether the celebratory events during the Lunar New Year will take place, she said that the authorities are now evaluating the situation and will make an announcement in due course. MDT