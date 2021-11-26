2021 GMBPF | GD and Macau products fair themed ‘smart living’

The 2021 Guangdong and Macau Branded Products Fair (2021GMBPF) will be held at the Expo Hall D of the Venetian Macao from today until Sunday, featuring nearly 400 booths.

The 2021GMBPF’s theme will be “smart living,” and will combine shopping, leisure and entertainment across online and offline exhibitions to promote trade and cultural exchange. The three-day fair has free admission.

The event offers small and medium-sized enterprises an exhibition platform. This year there will be nearly 400 booths featuring 351 exhibitors, organizer Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) announced in a press conference yesterday.

There are four feature areas in the fair: the “Macau Featured Products Area” with 174 enterprises; “Guangdong Branded Products Area” which will host 180 booths with 150 Guangdong enterprises; “’Belt and Road’ Exhibition Zone” with 23 booths from 20 enterprises, and the “Smart Life Area.”

The Macau exhibition area has attracted 5% more local enterprises than last year, 40% of which are newcomers to this event — indicating local SME’s are more open to the business opportunities of this event.

This year’s fair will focus on technologies that can be used in everyday life, providing a platform for displaying these smart technologies. The newly added Smart Life Area will host 32 booths, showcasing technological innovations, cultural and creative products, home appliances, and other smart life products.

An array of activities will be available during the fair, including: free cooking workshops, lucky draws, tourism products and food mystery boxes, and guided tours. The fair has further enhanced online elements, having introduced online exhibitions with real-time display functions for its exhibits. Online business matching services will be available for exhibitors to establish business contacts with potential partners.

IPIM executive director Sam Lei expressed his belief that “this event brings new opportunities to the GBA” for businesses.

The event is a three-day fair, jointly organized by IPIM and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province. Staff reporter