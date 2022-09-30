2022 Consumer Carnival kicks off Oct. 15

The Macau Consumer Carnival is aiming to stimulate consumption and expand domestic demand in Macau amid the current economic crisis brought forth by the pandemic.

In a press conference held yesterday, organizers announced that the 20-week carnival will kick off on October 15 and will run until February 28.

The organizers hope the carnival will strengthen the confidence of small and medium-sized enterprises in operating their businesses and prompt local economic recovery.

“As a part of the financial assistance measures issued by the Macau Government, we injected nearly MOP100 million in this event to cooperate the government’s measures to encourage residents’ consumption,” said Chan Tze Wai, subdirector of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT).

As to why electronic payment will be used for this year’s event, Chan explained, “with the popularization of e-wallets, we encourage residents to use electronic payment in daily life.”

Residents can obtain electronic coupons after spending MOP68 or more in their e-wallet, as according to Chan, “using electronic coupons to promote secondary consumption is one of our goals.”

“With the effort of this event, we expect to make a double effect in improving economic recovery,” said Mok Chi Wai, vice-president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce.

“Launching more discounts of product and combined consumption [will] increase the confidence in residents’ consumption,” Mok added.

Since 2016, the bureau has cooperated with different local chambers of commerce in holding the Consumer Carnival.

This year’s carnival is organized by the DSEDT and the Macao Chamber of Commerce, with support from several local sectors, associations and eight electronic payment institutions.

The previous edition, the 2020 Consumer Carnival series, recorded total sales worth more than MOP 860 million.

Organizers noted that the carnival gave out 1.64 million digital consumption coupons (worth about MOP 7.1 million) back in 2020. Flora Tang