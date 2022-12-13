2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Concludes

Jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, the 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon concluded on December 4. In support of the Macau SAR Government’s emphasis on promoting sports tourism, GEG has titled sponsored the Macao International Marathon for 19 consecutive years to facilitate Macau’s development as a “World Center of Tourism and Leisure”.

This year, with the help of the the organizers, GEG introduced a variety of activities and promotions to make the atmosphere surrounding the marathon more interactive and encourage community participation. These included the Most Creative Costume Award and the 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival.

The race kicked off when air horns were blasted by Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government; Mr. Lam Hin Fu, President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau; Mr. Jorge Neto Valente, Group Advisor of GEG; and Ms. Eileen Lui, Group Director of Human Resources & Administration of GEG. Among the runners, GEG had the largest number of employees participating in the Mini Marathon and received a Marathon Group Trophy for the 18th consecutive year.

In addition to once again sponsoring the highly popular Most Creative Costume Award, GEG also launched various Marathon-limited food and beverage promotions for the public and participated in the accommodations package offered to marathon enthusiasts.

Marathon Carnival

The eight-day carnival featured an array of attractions. Residents and tourists experienced the vitality and excitement of the marathon through free game booths, special delicacies, marathon-themed photo corners, entertaining performances and lucky draws. There were additional innovative elements designed to encourage interest and participation in sports. These included a medal exhibition, a marathon-themed souvenir crafting experience, and sports and fitness SME retail outlets.

GEG X MSO Run with a Partner

GEG also proactively promoted social inclusion through sports. This year, GEG again joined hands with Macau Special Olympics (MSO) to co-launch the Run with a Partner program. After months of regular training with members of the GEG Runner’s Club, two MSO members completed the Half Marathon, achieved their personal bests and gaining long-standing friendships.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE BY MAKING A COMMITMENT