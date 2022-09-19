2022PLPEX promotes wine from Portuguese-speaking countries

Running alongside the Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) is the Portuguese Speaking Countries’ Products and Services Exhibition-Macao (PLPEX), collaborating for the first time this year with the “G100 International Wine & Spirits Awards,” a wine and spirits competition organized on the mainland.

The idea is to promote wines from Portuguese-speaking countries through competition and potentially expand the markets for producers.

The collaboration opened with a wine competition in the neighboring city of Shenzhen and was followed by a touring exhibition in Hangzhou, with the final awards ceremony in Macau at the 2022PLPEX next month.

At the same event, there will also be a tasting area to help producers, importers, and distributors expand their markets and to promote the wines and culture of Portuguese-speaking countries.

Over 200 wine communities and over 1,000 distributors on the mainland participated in the live session held in Shenzhen.

In the event “G100 x 2022PLPEX Most Promising Portuguese-speaking Countries Wine and Spirits Awards” held in Shenzhen in early August, 34 wines from Portuguese-speaking countries presented by PLPEX exhibitors were awarded. Six won the “Annual Excellence Award”, 12 won the “Annual Selection Award”, and 16 won the “Annual Potential Award.”

The awards serve as a reference for professional buyers and distributors when purchasing wines from Portuguese-speaking countries.