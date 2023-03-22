2,109 new quotas issued for vehicle circulation between Macau and HK

A total of 2,109 new quotas for private vehicles to cross between Macau and Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge have been allocated by the Transport Bureau (DSAT). The quotas have been allocated in a lucky draw after the DSAT received a total of 8,881 applications, the DSAT noted in a press statement.

The almost 9,000 applications for the license plates that allow passage on the bridge were received in just over a month (the period that the tender was open).

All applicants whose bids were approved will receive a notification from DSAT via SMS.

They must then submit all necessary documents in person at DSAT between March 27 and May 31 and fill in and upload their applicant, vehicle, and driver data online (app.dsat.gov.mo) between 10 a.m. on April 17 and 6 p.m. on June 30.

The DSAT also informed all interested parties that, should further quotas be made available this year, applicants in this most recent period will be eligible to receive them according to the list defined by the draw.

Eligible applicants must be residents of Macau and be an employee of a company in Hong Kong or own a company established in the neighboring region. Owners of real estate property in Hong Kong (with the exception of parking spaces) may also apply.

Each quota allows up to three drivers, including the applicant (unless they are over 70 years old).