21st case confirmed just hours after 20th

Macau’s 21st case of Covid-19 infection has just been confirmed by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, the second such case within a matter of hours.

The patient is a 19-year-old female resident who returned to Macau last Wednesday.

According to information released by the health authority, the patient boarded flight TG911 (seat 77G) departing from the United Kingdom to Bangkok on March 17, and then took flight TG638 (seat 35C), from Bangkok to Hong Kong. In the early hours of March 18, she took a bus over the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge to return to Macau.

Since arriving in Macau, she has been under medical observation at the Golden Crown China Hotel.

Yesterday, a preliminary positive result for the novel coronavirus was obtained from the samples collected in the patient’s throat. She was immediately transferred to the public hospital where the positive diagnosis was confirmed.

The patient remains in the care of the public hospital. Her condition is considered normal, according to the health authority.