24 carriers confirm Macau flights canceled through March

Flights in and out of Macau will remain largely suspended this month after 24 carriers announced further cancellations.

According to a note published Saturday by the Macau International Airport (MIA), the 24 Asian airlines scrapping flights in March include local operator Air Macau, as well nine mainland carriers: China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, Zhejiang Loong Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Xiamen Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines and Spring Airlines. From Taiwan, Eva Airways, Tiger Air Taiwan and Starlux Airlines have announced cancellations.

South Korea’s Jejuair, Air Busan, Jin Air, Tway Air and Eastar Jet have also announced March cancellations, according to the MIA, as have Philippines Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air from the Philippines.

The other airlines listed are Malaysia-based Air Asia, Singapore’s Tiger Airways, and Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways from Vietnam.

The flight cancellations come as visitor arrivals to Macau sit at record-lows and after gross gambling revenue dropped 87.8% year-on-year last month.