25 employees graduate from MGM diploma program

A total of 25 MGM employees graduated from the MGM High School Diploma Program, making it the largest group of graduates ever since the school started collaborating with local gaming operators.

Five of the graduates will pursue bachelor’s degrees at universities in Macau and mainland China, according to a statement issued by the gaming operator.

To encourage local employees, who did not have the opportunity to complete their high school education to return to school, MGM has been partnering with Escola Secundária Luso-Chinesa de Luís Gonzaga Gomes under the Macau Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) to offer the tailor-made program since 2016.

The 25 graduates are from casino operations and the cage.

Over two-thirds of the graduates graduated with distinctions, and three achieved extraordinary academic results with special accolades from the DSEJ and the Macao Foundation.